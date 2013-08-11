LONDON Aug 12 Plans to use Britain's post
offices to promote a sell-off of the Royal Mail delivery service
drew an angry backlash from branch managers on Monday, creating
a new headache for ministers keen to start the privatisation.
The state-owned Post Office, a branch network that sells
stamps and other services, could ask its thousands of outlets to
stock material explaining how the public can buy shares in Royal
Mail, the separate postal delivery firm.
But the National Federation of SubPostmasters (NFSP) said it
was "surprised and angered" by the proposal, which it believed
was asking them to act against their own interests.
Subpostmasters are not employed by the Post Office but run
more than 10,000 smaller Post Office branches under contract.
The government department handling the Royal Mail sell-off
said it had entered discussions with the Post Office on the
plan, but a Post Office spokesperson said no decisions had been
made.
The British government wants to sell a majority stake in
Royal Mail this financial year but the possibility of a strike
by unions representing Royal Mail workers has already threatened
to complicate the process.
The Post Office was officially separated from Royal Mail
last year, but the two businesses remain closely intertwined.
The NFSP said a third of all income earned by its members comes
from selling Royal Mail services.
NFSP General Secretary George Thomson said the privatisation
could jeopardise those ties and was a "potentially devastating
blow to our post offices"
"That is why we have called on our members to reject this
request, and not to touch the promotion of this privatisation
with a barge pole," Thomson said.
The Communication Workers Union, which represents most Royal
Mail workers, agreed plans to hold a strike ballot if current
negotiations with the government fail to produce a new pay deal
by the end of September.