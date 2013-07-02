LONDON, July 2 Trade unions opposing the
privatisation of the British postal service will hold a protest
next week at the London offices of the banks advising the
government on the float.
Goldman Sachs and UBS, located in London's
financial district, will be the focus of the protest, which
forms the centrepiece of a week of activity planned by union
branches across the country.
The government, which hopes to launch the stock market
flotation of the country's 497 year-old postal service later
this year, says the Royal Mail needs to access private capital
and modernise. Royal Mail said the privatisation would allow it
to secure as many jobs as possible.
But the plans have been criticised by unions, which say the
sale will spark a decline in postal service provision and
working conditions for the company's 150,000 employees.
"We're going to tour the city and take this campaign to the
banks that are selling this company," said Kevin Slocombe, the
head of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) campaign.
"This is a good attempt to really engage people in the
city... the banks and the people who actually buy shares."
UBS and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment on the
protest.
Royal Mail Chief Executive Moya Greene has acknowledged
union members will never drop opposition to privatisation but
glossed over whether investors had expressed concern at the
level of response from the company's workforce.
The CWU protest plans were unveiled at a packed
parliamentary lobby on Tuesday, where union members and
lawmakers outside the current coalition government spoke to an
audience of postal workers.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)