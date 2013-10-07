LONDON Oct 7 British Business Secretary Vince
Cable accused the opposition Labour party of irresponsibly
talking up the value of shares in the Royal Mail postal service,
a day before order books close on Britain's biggest
privatisation in decades.
Despite the threat of strike action from delivery staff and
criticism from opposition lawmakers, the government is close to
completing the sale of a majority stake in the 497-year-old
Royal Mail, known worldwide for its iconic red postboxes.
Sources said on Friday that the deal, which is being
advertised to retail investors as well as institutions, was
expected to price towards the upper end of its original range,
potentially valuing the company at as much as 3.3 billion pounds
($5.31 billion).
But that price tag was still seen as too low by Labour's
business spokesman Chuka Umunna, who on Saturday urged an
immediate inquiry into the deal and said the firm's property
portfolio was so valuable that taxpayers could be short-changed.
Cable hit back on Tuesday, saying those claims were based on
"back of the envelope" calculations and accusing his opposite
number of encouraging risky speculation in Royal Mail's shares.
"It is irresponsible to imply that a share offering looks
significantly undervalued. I think you should consider the risk
that you may be influencing the decisions of retail investors,"
Cable wrote in an open letter addressed to Umunna.
Order books are due to close on Oct. 8, with the shares
beginning conditional trading in London on Oct. 11.
Labour is opposed to the timing of the sale, which it says
is designed to patch up Britain's public finances, but has
resisted calls from party activists and trade unions to pledge
to renationalise the firm if it wins power in a 2015 election.
Once completed, the sale will close a political drama
spanning three decades, succeeding where previous attempts by
both the Labour and Conservative parties had failed due to
public and political resistance to selling off a revered
national asset.