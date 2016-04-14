A monk paints in Tashichho Dzong, the seat of the head of Bhutan's Civil Government in Thimphu, in preparation for the visit of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Bhutan April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Women carry flags in Tashichho Dzong, the seat of the head of Bhutan's Civil Government in Thimphu in preparation for the visit of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Bhutan, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talk to officials at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, east of Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam Nath/Pool

THIMPHU Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Thursday, meeting its glamorous young royal couple for the first time and trying their hands at a national dart-throwing sport.

A procession of traditional musicians and dancers led the British royals into the Thimphu Dzong, an ancient Buddhist monastery and fortress that overlooks the capital of the nation of less than a million people.

Bhutan's fifth king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Queen Jetsun Pema received the British royals for a 45-minute private audience.

The 25-year-old queen, born a commoner, as Kate was, is viewed as a style icon across much of Asia. Both couples have started families, with Jetsun Pema giving birth to her first son, the crown prince, this February.

"Two of the best royal couples in the world are meeting, so I think it is pretty exciting," Tsering Pem, a resident of the capital, said of the visit.

William and Kate later wielded a bow and arrow at the Changlimithang Archery Ground and attempted the traditional game of Khuru, in which players throw large darts at a target about 10 metres (yards) away.

Neither managed to score a hit, but they made light of their poor aim in blustery weather that at times ruffled Kate's outfit.

Kate wore a patterned cape from Paul & Joe over a purple wraparound skirt of Bhutanese cloth that blended with the traditional style of guests at the sporting show. William wore a navy blue suit and dark red tie.

During their two-day stay the British royals, who have been touring India, will trek to the Tiger's Nest, an ancient monastery perched 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) up a mountain.

William's father, Prince Charles, failed to complete the steep ascent to the Tiger's Nest during a visit in 1998, opting instead to paint a watercolour of the scene.

Their week-long tour ends back in India on Saturday at the Taj Mahal, revisiting the scene of a solo - and much photographed - visit in 1992 by the late Princess Diana.

(Additional reporting by Cathal McNaughton; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)