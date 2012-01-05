Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she rides to Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

LONDON The Duchess of Cambridge cemented her place in Britain's royal family by taking on her first patronage roles since her marriage to Prince William...and became Scouting's newest volunteer.

The duchess, a former Brownie, will help out local cub and beaver packs in Wales, perhaps in activities such as games, teaching first aid or cooking on campfires, the Scout Association said.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is the royal patron of the Scouts.

Other causes to be supported by the woman, who married the second-in-line to the British throne last April in a glittering ceremony watched by millions of people around the world, include charities working with young people.

"The Duchess's new roles reflect Her Royal Highness's wish to support the Royal Family's work in highlighting important causes in the charitable and voluntary sector and the arts," a statement from St. James' Palace said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Catherine received hundreds of requests from charities hoping to benefit from the cachet and glamour associated with the former commoner whose fairytale romance and marriage to William has been avidly documented by the press.

The British media have singled out her decision to become patron of charities who work with young people, some who suffer from behavioural problems or terminal illnesses, as a sign she will follow in the footsteps of her husband's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

St. James' Palace said her choices, made after private research and visits, reflected her personal interests and complemented the charitable work already undertaken by William.

She will be patron of four bodies including Action on Addiction, which works to free people from drug and alcohol addiction, and East Anglia's Children's Hospices in eastern England.

The Art Room helps children, often withdrawn, disruptive or disengaged from mainstream education, to achieve greater self-esteem and independence through art.

The duchess, who studied History of Art at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, will also become patron of the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Her official website lists photography and painting among her hobbies.

The palace said the duchess has volunteered to help the Scouts near her home in north Wales where William is an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Supporting charities is a key role for members of the British monarchy.

