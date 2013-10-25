LONDON Oct 25 Prince Charles' passion in life
is his charitable work and he wants to get as much done as he
can before becoming king when, in the words of an aide, "the
prison shades" close, according to Catherine Mayer,
editor-at-large of the U.S. magazine Time.
After months of research involving rare access to the Prince
of Wales, 64, and to several of his residences, as well as
interviews with more than 50 aides, friends and critics, Mayer
has written a long profile of the heir-to-the-throne in the
magazine.
In an accompanying essay giving Mayer's personal point of
view on the prince, available free on the Time website, she
seeks to dispel the perception sometimes reflected in media
coverage that Charles is impatient to become monarch.
"I found a man not, as caricatured, itching to ascend the
throne, but impatient to get as much done as possible before, in
the words of one member of his household, 'the prison shades'
close," Mayer writes in the online essay.
The aide's quote was seized on by numerous British
newspapers but Mayer told the BBC they had "sexed up" her
article and Charles himself had not used the word "prison".
"Prince Charles' passion lies with the charitable empire he
has built up, and all of his initiatives," she said.
In his own comments to Mayer, Charles seeks to convey that
passion to a sometimes sceptical public.
"We're busily wrecking the chances for future generations at
a rapid rate of knots by not recognising the damage we're doing
to the natural environment, bearing in mind that this is the
only planet that we know has any life on it," he says.
Charles hints at a degree of frustration at not always being
understood or trusted by the public, saying that he takes joy in
his wife Camilla and his new grandson Prince George, "which is
what this is all about".
He then adds: "It's everybody else's grandchildren I've been
bothering about, but the trouble is if you take that long a view
people don't always know what you're on about."
Mayer writes that since 87-year-old Queen Elizabeth has
started easing up on her official duties and Prince Charles has
been picking up the slack, he accepts these additional duties
"joylessly".
The profile says he believes in the monarchy as a force for
good but accepts that people might question its relevance.
"He prefers not to focus on his accession, which, after all,
means losing his mother. And far from itching to assume the
crown, he is already feeling its weight and worrying about its
impact on the job he has long been doing," the profile says.
In the nuanced and broadly positive article, Mayer points
out that Charles has founded more than 50 charities, that he
raised 224 million pounds for them in the 12 months to March
2013, and that his flagship Prince's Trust charity has helped
650,000 young people across Britain over the years.
The profile also reveals colourful snippets of the prince's
life including that he scrunches his toes inside his shoes to
stay awake during boring speeches and that some of his aides
refer to the rich donors he cultivates as his "Bond villains".
It also includes a light-hearted quote from actress Emma
Thompson, an old friend, who jokes that dancing with Charles is
"better than sex".
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen
Addison)