LONDON May 13 Prince Charles said British
troops were under-resourced during the war in Iraq, according to
letters from him published on Wednesday which the government had
tried to keep secret in case they cast doubt over the future
king's political neutrality.
The comment about the armed forces came in a letter from the
66-year-old prince to former Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2004,
one of 27 letters he wrote to former ministers in 2004 and 2005
which were released to the public after a decade of government
attempts to block publication.
"I fear that this is just one more example of where our
Armed Forces are being asked to do an extremely challenging job
(particularly in Iraq) without the necessary resources," the
prince wrote in the letter to Blair.
The Guardian newspaper first requested access to the letters
in 2005, but successive governments blocked disclosure. Under
Britain's unwritten constitution, the monarch should remain
politically neutral, and ministers had feared publication could
damage the heir-to-the-throne.
However, in March the Supreme Court agreed a gagging order
imposed by the country's former Attorney General was unlawful
and allowed the publication of the letters, nicknamed
"black-spider memos" because of Charles's scrawled handwriting,
a decision Prime Minister David Cameron called "disappointing".
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)