By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 20 Britain's top court will rule
next week whether "frank" letters sent by Prince Charles to
government ministers should be made public, potentially
embarrassing the heir-to-the-throne and raising the contentious
issue of royal interference in politics.
For years, the Guardian newspaper has sought access to 27
letters written by Charles to members of ex-Prime Minister Tony
Blair's Labour government between 2004 and 2005 under the
country's freedom of information laws.
The Court of Appeal decided last year that a gagging order
imposed by the country's former Attorney General Dominic Grieve,
who had called the letters "particularly frank", was unlawful.
Grieve had said any perception that Charles had disagreed
with ministers "would be seriously damaging to his role as
future monarch because, if he forfeits his position of political
neutrality as heir to the throne, he cannot easily recover it
when he is king".
The government's chief legal adviser was allowed to appeal
to the country's Supreme Court over the decision to overturn his
block on publication, with Prime Minister David Cameron lending
his weight to the decision to challenge the verdict.
Seven of the country's most senior judges will deliver their
verdict next Thursday, the Supreme Court said in a statement on
Friday.
Under Britain's unwritten constitution, it is understood
that the monarch should remain politically neutral. Queen
Elizabeth has steadfastly kept her political opinions to herself
during her 63-year reign.
However, her 66-year-old son has long held strong views in
areas like the environment and urban planning and has been
criticised for apparently using his position to persuade
ministers to change policy through private letters, nicknamed
"black-spider memos" because of his scrawled handwriting.
"The trouble is, there isn't a job description so you have
to rather make it up as you go along, which doesn't always
appeal to everybody else," Charles told an interviewer in
November 2010, when asked about his position as heir.
In February, a new biography of Britain's longest-serving
heir apparent said Charles was planning a new model of monarchy
when he becomes king, a prospect the book suggested which
alarmed the queen who will become the country's longest-reigning
sovereign ever in September.
The headlines generated by the biography led to a
highly-unusual public rebuff from aides.
"After half a century in public life, few could be better
placed than His Royal Highness to understand the necessary and
proper limitations on the role of a constitutional monarch,"
William Nye, Charles's Principal Private Secretary wrote in a
letter to the Times newspaper.
"Should he be called to the throne, the Prince of Wales will
be inspired by the examples of his mother and grandfather, while
drawing also on his own experience of a lifetime of service."
Charles, who has taken on more royal duties as his
88-year-old mother begins to scale down her official
engagements, and his second wife Camilla are currently on a
goodwill tour in the United States, meeting President Barack
Obama on Thursday.
