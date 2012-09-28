LONDON, Sept 28 Britain's royal family said on
Friday it would not lodge a complaint with the country's press
watchdog over the publication of photographs showing Prince
Harry cavorting naked in a Las Vegas hotel room.
Pictures of the 27-year-old prince, third-in-line to the
British throne, surfaced in August on a U.S. gossip website and
were later published by the best-selling Sun tabloid - the only
British title to run the photos.
Harry's office in St. James's Palace said the royals had
decided not to pursue a formal complaint given the prince's
current deployment in Afghanistan. It said it informed the Press
Complaints Commission on Thursday.
By contrast, Harry's brother Prince William and his wife
Kate launched a criminal complaint against the photographer who
took topless pictures of her while the couple were on vacation
in a French villa.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as the royal couple are
formally known, were also seeking damages from French gossip
magazine Closer, which first published the photos this month.
They have won an injunction banning the magazine from
further publication and ordering it to hand the pictures over to
the royal couple.
"Prince Harry is currently focused entirely on his
deployment in Afghanistan, so to pursue a complaint relating to
his private life would not be appropriate at this time and would
prove to be a distraction," a statement from the palace said.
Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, returned to Afghanistan
this month to fly attack helicopters in the NATO-led war against
Taliban insurgents.
"We remain of the opinion that a hotel room is a private
space where its occupants would have a reasonable expectation of
privacy," the palace said.
The naked photos proved an embarrassment for the family
after a summer of well-received Diamond Jubilee celebrations to
mark Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne and royal appearances at
the London Olympics.
