LONDON Nov 8 Britain's Prince Harry issued a
rare statement on Tuesday to criticise the media for intruding
into the private life of his new American girlfriend, actress
Meghan Markle, saying the press had crossed "a line".
"His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave
of abuse and harassment," Harry's Communications Secretary said
in a statement.
"Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front
page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment
pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media
trolls and web article comments."
