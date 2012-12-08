* Nurse who took phone call at hospital committed suicide
* Hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife at time
* Hospital condemns radio's prank as "truly appalling"
* Hoax stirs debate on ethical standards in Australia media
By Tim Castle and Morag MacKinnon
LONDON/PERTH, Australia, Dec 8 The London
hospital that treated Prince William's pregnant wife Kate
condemned on Saturday an Australian radio station that made a
prank call seeking information about the duchess, after the
apparent suicide of a nurse who answered the phone.
There has been renewed soul-searching over media ethics
after Jacintha Saldanha, 46, the nurse who was duped by the
station's call to the King Edward VII hospital, was found dead
in staff accommodation nearby on Friday.
The owners of Sydney's 2DayFM said it had done nothing wrong
and no one could have foreseen the tragic outcome of the stunt,
but two leading Australian firms suspended their advertising.
The hoax, in which the radio hosts - posing as Britain's
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles despite Australian accents -
successfully inquired after Kate's medical condition, has made
worldwide headlines.
The hospital's chairman Lord Glenarthur urged the station's
owners to ensure that such an incident could never happen again.
"It was extremely foolish of your presenters even to
consider trying to lie their way through to one of our patients,
let alone actually make the call," he said in a letter to
Southern Cross Austereo Chairman Max Moore-Wilton.
"Then to discover that, not only had this happened, but that
the call had been pre-recorded and the decision to transmit
approved by your station's management, was truly appalling."
The immediate consequence had been the humiliation of two
"dedicated and caring" nurses, he said. "The longer term
consequence has been reported around the world and is, frankly,
tragic beyond words," Glenarthur added.
Australians from Prime Minister Julia Gillard to people in
the street expressed their sorrow and cringed at how the hoax
had crossed the line of acceptability.
Two large companies suspended their advertising from the
popular Sydney-based station and a media watchdog said it would
speak with 2DayFM's owners.
The hoax raised concerns about the ethical standards of
Australian media, as Britain's own media scramble to agree a new
system of self-regulation and avoid state intervention following
a damning inquiry into reporting practices.
Southern Cross Austereo Chief Executive Rhys Holleran told a
news conference in Melbourne on Saturday that the company would
work with authorities in any investigation. He said he was "very
confident" that the radio station had done nothing illegal.
"This is a tragic event that could not have been reasonably
foreseen and we are deeply saddened by it. Our primary concern
at this stage is for the family of Nurse Saldanha."
Holleran added that 2DayFM radio hosts Mel Greig and Michael
Christian were "completely shattered" by Saldanha's death. The
pair will stay off the air indefinitely, he said.
London detectives have sent a request to Sydney police to
question the two presenters, Britain's Sunday Times said.
"Officers have been in contact with Australian authorities,"
a spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said.
Two high-profile Australian firms, the Coles supermarket
group and phone company Telstra, said they were suspending
advertising with the station.
Austereo said all advertising on 2DayFM had been shelved
until at least Monday in a mark of respect to advertisers whose
Facebook pages were inundated with thousands of hate messages.
The Twitter accounts of Greig and Christian were removed
shortly after news of the tragedy in London broke.
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTRAGE
Social media were inundated with angry messages to the radio
station in what has become the latest shock radio story to rile
the Australian public. Earlier this year 2DayFM was reprimanded
by Australia's independent communications regulator after a
radio host talked a 14-year-old girl into revealing on air that
she had been raped.
So-called "shock jock" radio announcers are frequently
denounced in Australia for their deeply personal and often
derogatory attacks on politicians and ordinary citizens.
Communications Minister Stephen Conroy said that the
independent broadcast regulator, the Australian Communications
and Media Authority, had received complaints about the hoax.
The media fallout from the tragedy could extend beyond
Australia's shores, said British radio presenter Steve Penk, who
has made a career out of prank calls.
"I think it will probably be the death of the wind-up phone
call. I think (British media regulator) Ofcom will wrap it in so
much red tape that it will make it almost impossible to get
these things on the air," he told Sky News.
Saldanha lived with her husband and two children in the
western English city of Bristol. She moved to Britain from India
around 10 years ago, British media reports said.
Her husband's family, who live in the southern Indian state
of Karnataka, told news agency Asian News International they
would miss their "good-natured and beautiful" relative.
"At eight o'clock in the morning, he (Saldanha's husband)
rang up to say that she is no more, more than that we do not
know about what actually happened. She is dead, that's all,"
said Camril Barboza, Saldanha's mother-in-law.
The British royal family has long had an uneasy relationship
with the media, which sank to its lowest after the 1997 death of
Prince William's mother Diana in a Paris car crash.
Palace officials acted swiftly this summer when a French
magazine printed topless photos of Kate on holiday, taking legal
action to curb republication.
Saldanha's death threatens to cast a pall over the
enthusiastic public welcome given to Kate's pregnancy, which
dominated newspaper front pages this week.