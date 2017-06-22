Car bomb in Syria's Idlib province kills 10 - war monitor
BEIRUT A car bomb killed 10 people in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
Philip, who is also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.
"The Duke of Edinburgh left hospital this morning," a Palace spokesman said.
Philip has been by the queen's side throughout her 65 years on the throne and she has described him as "my strength and stay".
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
DUBAI Iranian authorities have rounded up at least 50 people suspected of links to militant groups in a Western province, a prosecutor said on Sunday, the latest in a wave of arrests following twin bomb and gun attacks in Tehran in early June.