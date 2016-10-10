Britain's Princes' William and Harry, and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge take a ride in a pod of the London Eye with members of the mental health charity 'Heads together' on world mental health day in London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for a Heads Together event to celebrate World Mental Health Day, at County Hall in London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge listens to ambulance team member Dan Farnworth speak of his mental ordeal following witnessing a traumatic situation at a reception of the mental health charity 'Heads together' on world mental health day in London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry attend a Heads Together event to celebrate World Mental Health Day at County Hall in London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge prepares to speak at a reception of the mental health charity 'Heads together' on world mental health day in London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Britain's Kate and Prince William, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge listen to ambulance team members Dan Farnworth and Rich Morton speak about how they helped each other cope with traumatic situations at a reception of the mental health charity 'Heads together' on world mental health day in London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a Heads Together event to celebrate World Mental Health Day, at County Hall in London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate and brother Harry took a ride on the giant London Eye ferris wheel on Monday as they helped mark World Mental Health Day.

The young royals rode in a capsule with guests who previously experienced mental health problems. The three royals front the Heads Together campaign, launched this year to help improve the help available for sufferers.

"The three of us are coming to the realisation that more needs to be done to support people who are seeking help," Kate said in a speech at a reception event.

"Over the coming months we hope to explore what else we can do to increase the level of service and support that people can receive."

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)