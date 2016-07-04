LONDON, July 4 A selection of outfits worn by
Britain's Queen Elizabeth go on display at her London Buckingham
Palace residence as part of an exhibition marking the monarch's
90th birthday this year.
"Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's
Wardrobe" showcases royal outfits from occasions such as family
weddings as well as state visits.
The Buckingham Palace exhibit, part of the summer opening of
its State Rooms, is one of three such royal fashion displays
taking place at the monarch's official residences, including
Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Elizabeth turned 90 in April, months after surpassing the
23,226-day reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.
