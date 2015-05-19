DUBLIN May 19 Britain's Prince Charles is to meet Gerry Adams in Ireland on Tuesday, the first time the leader of the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) has met a senior member of the royal family, his Sinn Fein party said.

The meeting is to take place in the west of Ireland city of Galway a day before Charles visits the nearby site where the IRA murdered his uncle Lord Mountbatten in 1979.

Charles has long been a figure of hate among Irish nationalists due to his position as Colonel-in-Chief of the British Army's Parachute Regiment, which was involved in a number of shooting of Irish Catholics in Northern Ireland.

Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth in 2012 met Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander and a senior member of Sinn Fein, a meeting seen as a landmark step in reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has been largely peaceful since a 1998 power sharing deal ended three decades of violence between Protestants who want to remain loyal to the British crown and Catholics favouring unification with Ireland. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Michael Holden)