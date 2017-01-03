Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George (L) and Charlotte pose in a photo taken in late October 2015, and handed out by Kensington Palace December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jelf/Handout/File Photo

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this undated handout photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

LONDON Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, whose pictures of her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have graced the front pages of newspapers and magazines worldwide, was commended on Tuesday by the Royal Photographic Society for her family snapshots.

Kate, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, was given honorary lifetime membership of the charity in recognition of her "talent and enthusiasm".

Her photographs, the first official portraits to be taken by a member of the royal family, have included shots of George holding his younger sister and of the young prince on his first day at nursery school.

"The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history," said Michael Pritchard, chief executive of the society which was formed in 1853 and counts Elizabeth's great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert among its early patrons.

"She is latest in a long line of royal photographers and the Society is pleased to recognise her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership," Pritchard added.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Michael Holden)