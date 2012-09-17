PARIS/DUBLIN, Sept 17 A French court will rule
on Tuesday whether to grant an injunction sought by Britain's
Prince William and his wife Kate against magazine Closer to
prevent further publication of topless photos of her.
In a case that has rocked Britain and reawakened debate on
privacy laws, lawyers for the royal couple, titled the Duke and
Duchess of Cambridge, are seeking damages from Closer and have
filed a separate complaint against a photographer that could
lead to a criminal case.
The couple have sought an injunction to stop Closer from
selling its photographs to any other media, including on the
Internet, after the Irish Daily Star reprinted the photographs
in its Saturday edition.
The publisher of the Dublin tabloid said on Monday evening
it had suspended its editor over the newspaper's decision to
publish pages from Closer with the photographs.
The British press have agreed informally not to publish the
pictures, which show the former Kate Middleton slipping off her
bikini top, relaxing topless on a sun lounger and pulling down
her bikini bottoms as her husband applies lotion.
William's office branded the photos a "grotesque and totally
unjustified" invasion of their privacy.
An official at the court in Nanterre, near Paris, said the
decision would be handed down on Tuesday.
Copies of Closer's Friday edition flew off the shelves in
France, snapped up by collectors, British tourists and curious
French readers as controversy over the photos raged.
Newspaper vendor Jeremy Alluard said his 30 copies of the
magazine had sold out in an hour and a half.
"There's no way of getting any more at the depot, there are
no more to be had," he said.
A second vendor, Omar Abdel, said he had sold many copies to
British tourists who explained they were unable to get hold of
the weekly in Britain.
Buckingham Palace is also seeking damages from Closer's
publisher, Italian company Mondadori, which is owned
by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Closer defended its publication of a dozen long-lens shots
of the duchess sunbathing on the balcony of a secluded villa.
Britain's tabloid papers, fighting for their reputations
after a series of recent scandals, have refrained from
publishing the pictures, although they are available elsewhere.
Independent Star, publisher of the Irish Daily Star, said in
a statement that the newspaper's editor, Michael O'Kane, had
been suspended with immediate effect after a meeting between its
two shareholders on Monday and pending an investigation into the
circumstances of the publication of the photos.
Northern and Shell, the Irish paper's British co-owner, said
on Saturday it was dismayed by the publication of the
photographs. Chairman Richard Desmond said he was taking
"immediate steps to close down the joint venture" with
Independent News and Media (INM), Ireland's biggest media
company, which publishes the paper.
Italian gossip magazine Chi printed a 26-page special
edition dedicated to the photos on Monday. Editor Alfonso
Signorini told Reuters the images were harmless and that the
balcony where the Duchess was sunbathing was visible from the
street.