* British co-owner says ending Irish publishing joint
venture
* Star editor says publication is 'service to our readers'
* Prince William's spokesman says move motivated by greed
* Italian magazine to publish photos, British media refuse
By Conor Humphries and Tim Castle
DUBLIN/LONDON, Sept 15 An Irish tabloid
newspaper broke ranks with its British and Irish rivals to
publish topless pictures of the wife of Prince William on
Saturday, risking legal action from the royal family and
prompting its British co-owner to cut ties with the title.
The royal couple have already begun action against the
French magazine Closer for publishing a dozen shots of
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - the former Kate Middleton -
taken as she slipped off her bikini top while sunbathing at a
secluded French country house.
The pictures have reignited a debate over privacy and
freedom of the press, especially in Britain, where media could
face new regulations after a series of publishing scandals.
All British papers have refrained from publishing the
photographs, including the Sun, the only British title to run
pictures of William's brother Harry cavorting naked in a Las
Vegas hotel last month.
The Irish Daily Star paper published a two-page spread of
10 photographs of the duchess from Closer magazine under the
headline "Angry Kate to sue mag over snaps".
A teaser headline on the front page of Ireland's
best-selling tabloid promised "the magazine shots everyone wants
to see".
A spokeswoman for Prince William condemned the publication,
saying: "There can be no motivation for this action other than
greed."
Northern and Shell, the Irish paper's British co-owner, said
it was dismayed by the publication of the photographs.
Chairman Richard Desmond said he was taking "immediate steps
to close down the joint venture" with Independent News and Media
(INM), Ireland's biggest media company.
"I am very angry at the decision to publish these
photographs ... The decision to publish these pictures has no
justification whatever and Northern and Shell condemns it in the
strongest possible terms," added Desmond, whose company also
publishes the Daily Express and Daily Star in Britain.
Desmond's spokeswoman said the decision meant the paper
would no longer be able to use the Daily Star name and that its
future was a decision for co-owner INM.
There was no immediate reaction from INM, but a source close
to the company said closing a national newspaper was not an
appropriate response to an editorial issue.
Earlier INM said it, like Northern and Shell, had not been
warned of the Star's decision to run the pictures and described
the publication as "regrettable and in poor taste".
GOSSIP MAGAZINE
The paper's editor Mike O'Kane said he had published the
photographs "as a service to our readers" and was taken aback by
the reaction in Britain.
"It only seems to be an issue in the UK because she is your
future queen. But from our point of view in Ireland, Kate
Middleton is just another of the fantastic line of celebrities,"
he told the BBC.
An Italian gossip magazine said it would follow suit by
publishing a 26-page spread on the duchess on Monday that would
include the pictures.
The office of Prince William, second in line to the British
throne, said it would not comment on possible legal action other
than saying "all proportionate responses" would be kept under
review.
"Any such publication would serve no purpose other than to
cause further, entirely unjustifiable upset to the Duke and
Duchess of Cambridge, who were enjoying time alone together in
the privacy of a relative's home," it said.
Italy's Chi magazine said its special edition on Monday
would include some unpublished shots of the royal couple.
"The fact that we are dealing with the future British
monarchs makes it certainly more interesting and in line with a
modern conception of the monarchy," Chi Editor in Chief Alfonso
Signorini said.
Both Chi and Closer are controlled by the Italian publisher
Mondadori, part of the media empire of former Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and chaired by his daughter
Marina.
Mondadori said it had been informed of the decision to
publish the topless pictures by the editors of Closer and Chi,
and respected the decisions.
Closer's pictures, already circulating widely on the
Internet, were also picked up by other foreign publications.