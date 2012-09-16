* Irish co-owner says regrets breach of decency
* Says hopes to avoid closure of newspaper
DUBLIN, Sept 16 The Irish publisher of the Daily
Star on Sunday offered its "deepest apologies" for publishing
topless pictures of the wife of Britain's Prince William but
said it would resist efforts by its British partner to close the
paper.
The Irish Daily Star on Saturday broke ranks with its
British and Irish rivals by publishing shots of Catherine,
Duchess of Cambridge - the former Kate Middleton - that were
originally printed in the French magazine Closer.
The pictures have reignited a debate over privacy and
freedom of the press, especially in Britain, where media could
face new regulations after a series of publishing scandals.
All British papers have refrained from publishing the
photographs, including the Sun, the only British title to run
pictures of William's brother Harry cavorting naked in a Las
Vegas hotel last month.
Independent News and Media (INM), Ireland's biggest media
company, on Sunday joined its British co-owner Northern and
Shell in condemning the publication, which both owners said they
had not authorised.
"On behalf of INM, I wish to offer my deepest apologies,"
INM chief executive Joe Webb said in the Sunday Independent,
another of the group's titles.
"We are launching an internal inquiry to ensure there will
never be a repeat of this breach of decency."
But he said he hoped to avoid the closure of the paper,
whose future is under threat after Northern and Shell Chairman
Richard Desmond said he was taking immediate steps to close down
the joint venture.
"We will be doing everything in our power to safeguard the
70 jobs at the Irish Daily Star," Webb said.
A spokeswoman for Northern and Shell on Saturday the paper
would no longer be able to use the Daily Star name and that its
future was a decision for INM.
The paper's editor Mike O'Kane said he had published the
paparazzi photographs as a service to the paper's readers and
was taken aback by the reaction in Britain.
Closer's pictures, taken as the duchess - the future queen
-slipped off her bikini top while sunbathing at a secluded
French country house, already circulating widely on the
Internet, were also picked up by other foreign publications.
Prince William's office on Sunday said lawyers for the royal
family would be in a Paris court on Monday in a bid to prevent
Closer magazine from further publication or distribution of the
pictures and to seek damages against the publication.
It has declined to comment on whether legal action might be
taken against the Star or other publications.
Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car
crash in Paris in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi.