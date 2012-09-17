PARIS, Sept 17 A French court will announce on
Tuesday whether it will enforce an injunction that Britain's
Prince William and his wife Kate have sought against magazine
Closer to prevent further publication of topless photos of her.
In an affair that has rocked Britain and reawakened a debate
on privacy laws, lawyers for the royal couple, titled the Duke
and Duchess of Cambridge, are seeking damages from Closer and
have filed a separate complaint against a photographer that
could lead to a criminal case.
The couple want to stop Closer from selling its photographs
to any other media, including on the Internet, though an Irish
newspaper has already broken an informal agreement in the
British press not to publish them.
An official at the Nanterre court, near Paris, said the
decision would be handed down on Tuesday.
Copies of Closer's Friday edition flew off the shelves in
France, snapped up by collectors, British tourists and curious
French readers, as controversy over the photos raged.
"The stock has run out," said newspaper vendor Jeremy
Alluard, adding that his 30 copies of the magazine had sold out
in an hour and a half. "There's no way of getting any more at
the depot, there are no more to be had," he said.
A second vendor, Omar Abdel, said he had sold many copies to
British tourists who explained they were unable to get hold of
the weekly in Britain.
Buckingham Palace is also seeking damages from Closer's
publisher, Italian company Mondadori, owned by former
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is also no
stranger to media intrusion.
Closer defended its publication of a dozen long-lens shots
of the duchess on the balcony of a secluded villa which show her
slipping off her bikini top, relaxing topless on a sun lounger
and pulling down her bikini bottoms as her husband applies
lotion.
William's office branded the photos a "grotesque and totally
unjustified" invasion of their privacy.
Britain's tabloid papers, fighting for their reputations
after a series of recent scandals, have refrained from
publishing the pictures, even though they are available on the
Internet and in the pages of a tabloid in neighbouring Ireland.
Italian gossip magazine Chi printed a 26-page special
edition dedicated to the photos on Monday. Editor Alfonso
Signorini told Reuters the images were harmless and that the
balcony where the Duchess was sunbathing was visible from the
street.