STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 A Swedish celebrity gossip
magazine published topless photographs of the wife of Britain's
Prince William, the former Kate Middleton, on Wednesday and a
Danish sister journal is to follow suit on Thursday.
The pictures were published despite a decision by a French
court on Tuesday to ban gossip magazine Closer from further
publishing the photographs and ordering it to hand the pictures
over to the royal couple.
The injunction granted to the Duke and the Duchess of
Cambridge, as the couple are formally known, also prevents
Closer from selling the pictures to other media.
But Carina Lofkvist said her magazine, "Se och Hor" (See and
Hear), had bought the pictures on Friday. The magazine published
11 pictures of the royal couple on holiday, of which four show
the duchess topless.
"They are very cute pictures of a loving relationship,"
Lofkvist told Reuters.
She said the magazine decided to publish the pictures
because they were not in any way obscene and it had in the past
published similar pictures of celebrities.
The pictures were taken while the couple were on holiday in
a chateau in southern France and show the duchess slipping off
her bikini top, relaxing on a sun lounger and at one point
pulling down the back of her bikini bottoms.
Buckingham Palace has called the photo spread a "grotesque"
invasion of the couple's privacy.
Lofkvist said the couple had to be aware they could be
photographed if they showed themselves in a place open to public
view, adding the fact these pictures were of a royal couple was
also neither here nor there.
The Danish equivalent of her magazine, "Se og Hor", owned by
the same Danish media company, are to publish pictures of the
duchess on Thursday.
"It is in the DNA of 'Se og Hor' that we shall entertain and
satisfy our readers' curiosity," editor-in-chief Kim Henningsen
said in a statement on the weekly's website.
Neither the Swedish nor Danish magazine are to publish the
pictures electronically.
On Monday, the publisher of tabloid The Irish Daily Star
suspended its editor after the newspaper broke ranks with Irish
and British peers, publishing pages from Closer with the
photographs in its Saturday edition.
Italian gossip magazine Chi, also published by Closer's
owner Mondadori, printed a 26-page special edition
dedicated to the pictures on Monday.
