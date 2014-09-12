LONDON, Sept 12 A nurse found dead in her
lodgings after answering a prank call from two Australian radio
presenters about Kate Middleton's first pregnancy two years ago
committed suicide, an inquest ruled on Friday.
Indian-born Jacintha Saldanha, 46, was found hanging in
December 2012, three days after she answered the call from Mel
Greig and Michael Christian in which they had pretended to be
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.
Saldanha put the call through to a colleague who disclosed
details of Charles' daughter-in-law's condition during treatment
for an extreme form of morning sickness in the early stages of
pregnancy, making headlines around the world.
The inquest at London's High Court, which Greig attended,
had heard the nurse blamed herself for the incident.
Giving her suicide ruling, Coroner Fiona Wilcox said: "the
hoax call was clearly pressing on her mind."
