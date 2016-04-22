By Roberta Rampton
WINDSOR, England, April 22 U.S. President Barack
Obama flew to Queen Elizabeth's castle on Friday to wish the
world's oldest monarch, who had turned 90 the day before, a
happy birthday.
The queen and her husband Prince Philip greeted the
president and U.S. first lady Michelle Obama as their helicopter
touched down on the manicured lawns of Windsor Castle, the
oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world located about
20 miles (32 km) to the west of the British capital.
After chatting briefly, they climbed into the queen's Range
Rover and the 94-year-old Philip drove them to the royal
residence, which has been a family home for British monarchs for
nearly 1,000 years, as trumpets sounded in the distance.
"I realise there's been considerable speculation - and some
controversy - about the timing of my visit," Obama wrote in the
Daily Telegraph newspaper. "And I confess: I do want to wish Her
Majesty a happy birthday in person."
The main purpose of Obama's visit is to lend his support for
Britain remaining in the European Union ahead of a referendum on
membership in June.
However, it also gives Obama his third opportunity to meet
the queen after a state visit with his wife in 2011, when they
stayed at Buckingham Palace, and a private audience in 2009.
Elizabeth, by far the oldest monarch in British history,
marked the milestone of reaching 90 with a walkabout on Thursday
in Windsor, meeting thousands of well-wishers. Obama himself has
previously spoken warmly about the queen, who has met 11 U.S.
presidents since acceding to the throne in 1952.
"For nine decades, her majesty has been a source of strength
and inspiration not only for the people of Britain but for
millions of people around the world," Obama said in a
documentary for British TV aired last month.
"We often speak of the deep and enduring partnership between
our two countries - it is indeed a special relationship - and
her majesty has been a vital part of what keeps our relationship
so special."
Later on Friday, the president will meet the younger
generation of royals when he has dinner with the queen's
grandson Prince William and his wife Kate, and William's younger
brother Harry at Kensington Palace in central London.
