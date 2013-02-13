MILAN Feb 13 An Italian magazine ignored the
protests of Britain's royal family on Wednesday to publish
pictures of Prince William's pregnant wife Kate in a blue bikini
on a private island.
The gossip magazine Chi, owned by former Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi, defended its decision to splash
pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge showing off her "rounded
belly" by implying they were taken in public.
"It is not possible to talk about a breach of privacy when
public personalities are photographed in a public, open place
such as (a) beach, attended by bathers," Chi editor Alfonso
Signorini said in an emailed statement.
Wednesday's six-page insert headlined "Kate & William -
Honeymoon for three" is not the first time Chi has earned the
ire of the British royals. In September it published topless
pictures of the duchess, who was known as Kate Middleton before
she married a future king of England.
The images, which were condemned by William's office, St
James's Palace, as a "clear breach of the couple's right to
privacy", show the duchess walking on a beach on the island of
Mustique with a visible "baby bump".
"The reportage portrays a couple in love in a happy moment
as they walk on the seashore...Where is the scandal?," Signorini
said.
In one picture Kate is seen pulling up her hair as she walks
on a Mustique beach, an island favoured by the British royals
for its secluded, palm-fringed shores and a favourite of the
Queen Elizabeth's late sister Princess Margaret.
"A rounded belly can now be seen and the princess has a
softer silhouette compared to how she was during their honeymoon
in the Seychelles in 2011," one of the captions read.
Another shot showed Kate walking with her arm on the
shoulder of her 30-year-old husband William, second in line to
the British throne. He is wearing thigh-length shorts in
matching blue.
"After initial problems, the pregnancy is now proceeding
serenely," the magazine writes.
TWITTERATI DEBATE
Signorini did not provide details about the source of the
pictures but said they were bought from an international agency.
MailOnline, the online edition of Britain's Daily Mail
newspaper cited media reports that the pictures might have been
taken by a holiday maker on a public beach or from a boat using
a long-lens camera.
The British media have refrained from publishing the
pictures as they fight stricter regulations recommended by a
judge-led inquiry following a phone-hacking scandal centred on
Rupert Murdoch's tabloids.
The shots have surfaced on tabloids and websites worldwide,
prompting a debate on social media.
"Here's an Idea: If you don't want photos published of you
pregnant in a bikini, DON'T go OUTSIDE in one!", a tweet by
@fashionoffice read.
Chi's publications have stirred memories of the world
media's relentless pursuit of William's mother, Princess Diana
who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 as she was being chased
by paparazzi.
MailOnline said publishers in the United States, France and
Germany had lined up to publish the pictures, saying they could
fetch a total of over 100,000 pounds ($156,600).
Kate's sister Pippa, 30, her brother James Middleton and
friend James Matthews were also pictured in the magazine as they
walked the beach in coloured beachwear.
Chi is controlled by Berlusconi's publishing company
Mondadori.