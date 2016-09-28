LONDON, Sept 28 Pippa Middleton, younger sister
of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, won a court injunction on
Wednesday banning publication of 3,000 photos allegedly hacked
from her iCloud account.
No details of the photos have been made public but
newspapers have speculated they include images of the Duchess,
Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William and the couple's
children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are currently
touring Canada.
The injunction obtained at the High Court by Pippa
Middleton, 33, and her fiance James Matthews, 40, blocks
publication of the photos.
"The evidence points towards its having been a flagrant and
dishonest act which has caused the claimant some considerable
distress," said Middleton's lawyer, Adam Wolanski.
Neither Middleton nor Matthews were in court.
Website designer Nathan Wyatt, 35, of Wellingborough, in the
county of Northamptonshire in central England, has been arrested
and bailed on suspicion of a Computer Misuse Act offence in
connection with the case.
He has been ordered to return to a south London police
station in November.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)