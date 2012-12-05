LONDON Dec 5 The London hospital treating
Prince William's pregnant wife Kate for severe morning sickness
admitted on Wednesday it had fallen for a prank call from an
Australian radio station, relaying personal details about her
condition.
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted to the King
Edward VII Hospital in central London on Monday suffering from
Hyperemesis Gravidarum, very acute morning sickness which causes
severe nausea and vomiting.
News of her pregnancy and her hospitalisation has generated
a worldwide media frenzy with journalists excitedly reporting
any update on her condition along with the facial expressions of
William when he arrives and departs.
However, two presenters from the Australian 2Day radio
station managed to go one step further after calling the
hospital pretending to be William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth
and his father, the heir-to-the throne Prince Charles.
Despite putting on unconvincing impressions of the royal
duo, they were put through to the ward where Kate is being
treated and given intimate details about how she was faring.
"She is sleeping at the moment and she has had an uneventful
night," a flustered-sounding nurse told the presenters, who
called in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
"Sleep is good for her. She's been given some fluids to
rehydrate her because she was quite dehydrated when she came in.
But she's stable at the moment."
The nurse tells the duo that they would be welcome to come
and visit after 9 a.m. when Kate has been "freshened up".
"She hasn't had any retching with me since I've been on duty
and she has been sleeping on and off. I think it's difficult
sleeping in a strange bed as well."
The hospital confirmed the hoax call had been made and it
deeply regretted the incident. It added that there was no way
such a call would have been put through to a patient.
"This was a foolish prank call that we all deplore," John
Lofthouse, the hospital's chief executive said in a statement.
"We take patient confidentiality extremely seriously and we are
now reviewing our telephone protocols."
The prince's office said it would not be commenting on the
prank call.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Paul Casciato)