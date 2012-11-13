LONDON Nov 13 Prince Charles does not have seven eggs cooked for him for breakfast, according to the Royal Family's new website which aims to dispel popular myths surrounding the British monarchy.

"No, he doesn't and never has done, at breakfast or any other time", Clarence House said in response to the claims that were first made by BBC presenter Jeremy Paxman in his 2006 book "On Monarchy".

Clarence House, Prince Charles' private office, usually renowned for protecting the secrecy of the direct heir to the throne, his wife and children, has changed tact and opted to debunk the myths in a new frequently asked questions section.

The website denies Prince Charles, who turns 64 on Wednesday, dislikes all modern architecture - an allegation he has frequently been accused of in his work to protect British heritage. www.princeofwales.gov.uk/faqs

In response to the question, "Does The Prince advocate untested and dangerous alternative medical therapies?", the site also gives a forceful no.

"Not at all. The Prince is a keen advocate of integrated healthcare. This means taking a wider, preventative approach to healthcare by addressing the underlying social, lifestyle and environmental causes".

The Prince also pays tax, has not given any thought to his coronation, nor lent his support to the creation of a new Royal Yacht as a legacy for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Neither does the Duchess of Cornwall smoke, the website assured. She "gave up smoking many years ago".

In response to a question about why Prince Charles, as an environmental campaigner, drives a Bentley, the site said the "car is required for some engagements for security reasons and is owned by the Metropolitan Police". (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Paul Casciato)