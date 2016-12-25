LONDON Dec 25 Britain's Queen Elizabeth focused
on what she called the value of doing small things with great
love in her annual Christmas message on Sunday, reflecting on
inspirational examples of "ordinary people doing extraordinary
things."
Elizabeth celebrated her 90th birthday in 2016 and marked
the year with a series of special events across Britain and the
Commonwealth. She also became the world's longest-reigning
living monarch after the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol
Adulyadej in October.
"It's understandable that we sometimes think the world's
problems are so big that we can do little to help," she said.
"On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but
the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can
be bigger than we imagine."
Elizabeth, the head of the Church of England, also referred
to the life of Jesus, noting that despite his humble beginnings
and maligned life, billions of people now rely on his teachings
and draw inspiration from his example.
The monarch paid tribute to the British athletes who took
part in the Olympic games in Brazil and the staff at the air
ambulance base in Cambridge where her grandson Prince William
works as a helicopter pilot.
Elizabeth also noted that her husband's "Duke of Edinburgh
Award Scheme" and son Prince Charles' "Prince's Trust", both
charitable organisations that support young people, had reached
significant milestones this year - 60 and 40 years respectively.
The British monarch was 25 when she ascended the throne in
1952, learning of her father George VI's death while travelling
in Kenya. After six decades, her early life was this year
serialised in a popular Netflix television show "The Crown".
The seasonal royal messages date back to King George V in
1932 and are usually pre-recorded from the monarch's London
residence, Buckingham Palace.
(Reporting by Adela Suliman; editing by Stephen Addison)