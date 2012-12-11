CANBERRA Dec 11 The Australian radio station
behind a prank call to a British hospital will donate its
advertising revenue until the end of the year to a fund for the
family of the nurse who apparently took her own life after the
stunt, the company said on Tuesday.
Southern Cross Austereo, parent company of Sydney
radio station 2Day FM, said it would donate all advertising
revenue, with a minimum contribution of A$500,000 ($525,000), to
a memorial fund for the nurse, Jacintha Saldanha, who answered
the telephone at the hospital treating Prince William's pregnant
wife, Kate.
The company has suspended the Sydney-based announcers, Mel
Greig and Michael Christian, scrapped their "Hot 30" programme
and suspended advertising on the station in the wake of the
Saldanha's death. Southern Cross said it would resume
advertising on its station from Thursday.
"It is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts continue to be
with the family," Southern Cross Chief Executive Officer Rhys
Holleran said in a statement.
"We hope that by contributing to a memorial fund we can help
to provide the Saldanha family with the support they need at
this very difficult time."