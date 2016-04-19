Britain's Prince Harry takes a closer look at a robotic mask during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Britain Prince William and Prince Harry look at droid C3P0 from Star Wars as they visit the creature and droid department at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry sits in an A-wing fighter as he talks with US actor Mark Hamill during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Britain's Prince William, smiles at BB-8 droid during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

(L-R) US actor Mark Hamill, US director Rian Johnson, Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, British actor John Boyega, Chewbacca and British actress Daisy Ridley pose during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

LONDON Battling with light sabres and sitting in an A-wing fighter, Britain's royal princes got a taste of the "Star Wars" universe on Tuesday when they visited the set of latest episode in the sci-fi saga.

Accompanied by Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, the young stars of "The Force Awakens", and Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, Prince William and Prince Harry toured Pinewood studios outside London, where "Star Wars: Episode VIII" is being made.

In a tweet, Kensington Palace said the visit was to "recognise the wealth of fantastic British creative talent involved" in making "Star Wars" films.

The princes met the creative teams working behind the scenes, checked out props and posed with characters such as Chewbacca and droid BB-8.

"Star Wars: Episode VIII" is due for release in December 2017.

(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Larry King)