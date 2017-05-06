By Jill Gralow
| TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu May 6 The retirement of
Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on
Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only
just heard the news.
A tribe in Vanuatu was shocked and dismayed to discover on
Saturday that the man they pray to as the son of an ancestral
local mountain god will likely never return to their Pacific
Island home.
The British royal, who said he would no longer take part in
public engagements, alone or alongside his wife, Queen Elizabeth
II, is part of the fabric of life in the village of Younanen on
Tanna Island.
Villagers pray to the 95-year-old prince daily, asking for
his blessing on the banana and yam crops that make their
primitive and extremely poor community self-sufficient.
"If he comes one day the people will not be poor, there will
be no sickness, no debt and the garden will be growing very
well," village chief Jack Malia told Reuters through an
interpreter at the village's Nakamal, a traditional meeting
place where the men gather at night to drink highly intoxicating
kava.
Villagers have several photos of the prince, including one
dated 1980 of him in a suit, holding a club they made for him
and sent to London.
"Prince Philip has said one day he will come and visit us,"
said Malia, who was born in 1964 but did not know his birthday.
"We still believe that he will come but if he doesn't come, the
pictures that I am holding... it means nothing."
According to local legend, the pale-skinned son of the
mountain god had ventured across the seas to look for a rich and
powerful woman to marry.
Anthropologists believe Philip, who fitted the bill by
marrying a powerful woman, became linked to the legend in the
1960s when Vanuatu was an Anglo-French colony known as the New
Hebrides. Villagers at the time were likely to have seen
portraits of Philip and the Queen at government offices and
police stations run by colonial officials.
The belief that Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh,
was indeed the travelling son was reinforced in 1974 when he and
the Queen made an official visit to the New Hebrides.
"Prince Philip is important to us because our ancestors told
us that part of our custom is in England," said Malia, who took
over from his father as village chief in 2003.
Younanen is not marked on maps. Finding it requires a local
guide and a three-hour drive through dirt trails from Lenakel,
the capital of Tanna, itself little more than a shed and a shop.
Children play naked, some of the women wear traditional
grass skirts with bare chests while the men, clothed in old
t-shirts, carry machetes.
Asked whether Philip's blessings would help with the
tropical storms that often batter Vanuatu, like the Category 4
Cyclone Donna currently passing over the archipelago's north,
Malia said that wasn't generally in his remit as they generally
flowed up from the south.
Malia added that Philip had told villagers not to ever take
money from people who visited, but that they should accept food,
like rice, to share among themselves.
There is some irony in Philip, who has been by the queen's
side throughout her 65 years on the throne, being considered a
god by a primitive community thousands of miles away from
London's civilisation.
His reputation for making politically incorrect gaffes has
been partly earned by comments about foreigners. He once advised
British students not to stay too long in China for fear of
becoming "slitty-eyed".
And on a trip to Australia, he asked a group of shocked
Aborigines if they still threw spears at each other.
(Writing by Jane Wardell; Editing by Nick Macfie)