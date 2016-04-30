Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip welcome U.S President Barrack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on their arrival at Windsor Castle for a private lunch, in Windsor, Britain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool

LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth has appeared with U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in a light-hearted video to promote a sporting event for injured British, American and allied military personnel.

Prince Harry, the queen's grandson, launched the first of the Invictus games in London in 2014 and the second will take place in Orlando, Florida between May 8 and May 12, featuring athletics, cycling, swimming, volleyball and other sports.

The video shows Harry and his grandmother receiving a video message from the Obamas on a smartphone, in which they promise strong U.S. sporting competition.

Elizabeth, 90, responds by saying "Oh really, please." Harry says "Boom" and imitates a gesture made by a U.S. serviceman shown in the background of the Obamas' message.

The Obamas visited the queen and her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle last week during a state visit to Britain and also dined with Harry and his elder brother Prince William.

Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, previously appeared in a video to promote the 2012 London Olympics.

