May 20 Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate,
Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English
country church on Saturday surrounded by royals and celebrities
but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
The event had been at risk of being overshadowed by the most
high-profile appearance yet of Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan
Markle. But the U.S. actress failed to appear before cameras.
Three-year-old Prince George, third in line to the throne
after grandfather Charles and father William, took a starring
role with his younger sister as attendants to the bride.
Middleton, 33, who married financier James Matthews, wore an
elegant white lace gown with a cut-out in the back and a full
long skirt. She arrived in a open-top car accompanied by her
father, smiling broadly and waving to crowds gathered near St.
Mark's church in Englefield, about 50 miles west of London.
Matthews sported a three-piece morning suit with a pale
waistcoat and tails.
Prince William walked up to the church accompanied by
younger brother Harry. Celebrity guests included 18-times grand
slam tennis champion Roger Federer and the fashion editor of
British Vogue magazine.
Middleton took the spotlight by surprise when she acted as
maid of honour at the 2011 wedding of her sister to William
mainly due to her svelte figure, the back of which was captured
by many a camera.
"Rear comes the bride," joked the Daily Star newspaper.
Security was tight amid a media frenzy in which
#PippasWedding was trending on social media but guests were
forbidden from sharing pictures there.
Tabloids have focused on details such as a rumoured Spitfire
flypast and a 100,000 pound ($130,000) glass marquee erected
specially for the reception at the Middleton's home in the
nearby village of Bucklebury.
Ferocious interest also centred on Markle, star of the TV
legal drama "Suits", whose relationship with Prince Harry was
made public last November.
