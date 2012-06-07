By Philip Baillie
| LONDON, June 7
LONDON, June 7 Prince William is now qualified
to fly Sea King helicopters for search and rescue missions in
the Royal Air Force, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on
Thursday.
Previously, William, who turns 30 in two weeks' time, was
only authorised to co-pilot search and rescue missions for 22
Squadron based in Anglesey in north Wales.
The prince is also known as the Duke of Cambridge or "Flight
Lieutenant Wales" within the military but the new qualification
does not alter his rank.
"Flight Lieutenant Wales demonstrated the required standards
needed for the award of Operation Captaincy," said Mark Dunlop,
the commander of 22 Squadron.
"Operational Captaincy carries the overarching
responsibility for the safety of the aircraft, its crew and any
casualties...required standards are always set at a very high
level."
William and his wife - formerly known as Kate Middleton -
were on show last weekend at a 1,000 vessel flotilla on the
River Thames, a star-studded concert in front of Buckingham
Palace and a royal procession through London for his grandmother
the queen's diamond jubilee celebrations.
Millions of people turned out for events in central London
and at parties in communities across Britain and in around the
world to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 60-year reign.
Now having passed his military assessments on May 29, the
Duke of Cambridge has another reason to celebrate after
two-years of training leading up to the military exams.
Tests included searching for a yacht from the air, carrying
out a rescue search for stray kayakers and stranded people in
the water and extinguishing a fire on a large ship.
The prince was involved in his first rescue mission in
October 2010 after a man took ill on an oil rig in Morecambe Bay
near Lancaster.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)