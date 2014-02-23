LONDON Feb 23 British insurer RSA is to
launch an 800 million pound ($1.33 billion) rights issue to help
repair the company's balance sheet, the Sunday Times newspaper
reported.
RSA, reeling from an accounting scandal at its Irish
business and facing the cost of recent heavy floods in Britain,
is also expected to unveil plans to sell off businesses in
eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia, bringing the total
cash raised to more than 1 billion pounds, the report said.
The firm, led by former Royal Bank of Scotland boss
Stephen Hester, has hired JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch to handle the fundraising, according to the newspaper.
An RSA spokesman declined to comment on the report. The
company will publish conclusions from a business review on
Thursday with its full-year results, he said.