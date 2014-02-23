LONDON Feb 23 British insurer RSA said
it is considering a rights issue among a range of measures to
help repair its balance sheet, the company said on Sunday.
The insurer said it "is considering measures to strengthen
its balance sheet, including raising capital by way of a rights
issue" in a statement following a Sunday Times newspaper report
that it was poised to launch a 800 million pound ($1.33 billion)
rights issue.
It added that no final decision has been made at this time.
The firm will give an update on a business review when it
publishes its full year results on Thursday, the statement said.
RSA, reeling from an accounting scandal at its Irish
business and facing the cost of recent heavy floods in Britain,
is also expected to unveil plans to sell off businesses in
eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia, bringing the total
cash raised to more than 1 billion pounds, the Sunday Times
said.
The firm, led by former Royal Bank of Scotland boss
Stephen Hester, has hired JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch to handle the fundraising, according to the newspaper.