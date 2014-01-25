LONDON Jan 25 Two teenagers who sparked a
global police search when they ran away from an exclusive
English boarding school to jet off on a five-star holiday in the
Caribbean will not be returning to the school, the headmaster
said on Saturday.
Edward Bunyan, 16, and Indira Gainiyeva, 17, were missing
for a week after slipping away in the middle of the night from
400-year-old Stonyhurst College in Lancashire and using credit
cards provided by their parents to fund their travels.
They told friends they were sick of the cold and rain in
northern England, newspapers said. They were finally found safe
and well at a holiday resort in Punta Cana in the Dominican
Republic last Sunday.
Fellow pupils had taken to Twitter using the hashtags
#WheresBunyan and #WheresIndira to swap news of the pair whose
antics made front-page news.
Stonyhurst headmaster Andrew Johnson said he was delighted
they had been found but that they would not be returning to the
school, which counts Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle
among its alumni and has annual fees running to about 30,000
pounds ($50,000).
"After what they have done, their ... position at Stonyhurst
is untenable. The parents will, therefore, be withdrawing their
children," he said in a statement.
"Both young people have expressed their regret for the
trouble they have caused, and both families wish to thank the
police and other authorities for assisting them in finding their
children safe and sound."
