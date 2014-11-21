LONDON Nov 21 A car thief who crashed through
airport fencing and careered onto the runway, leaving an
aircraft running low on fuel circling above, was jailed for
three years and eight months in Britain on Friday.
Prosecutors said Matthew Dobson, 40, had stolen a car in the
eastern port of Grimsby in August and had driven at high speed
to Humberside regional airport where he crashed through mesh
fencing and onto the runway.
"Driving underneath the path of a helicopter which was in
the process of taking off, he then accelerated to speeds of
approximately 80 mph (130 kph) down the main runway before
coming to rest in a field," the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)
said. He was arrested after abandoning the car.
"A KLM passenger flight was due to land as this incident was
unfolding," the CPS said.
"It was put in a holding pattern and had seven minutes left
to divert to a different airfield to ensure it had enough fuel
left to land somewhere safely," it added in a statement.
Dobson had earlier admitted several driving offences and a
charge of recklessly endangering an aircraft.
Prosecutor Jeremy Evans told Grimsby Crown Court: "This
bizarre crime spree was extraordinarily dangerous and reckless,
putting many peoples' lives at risk."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Gareth Jones)