LONDON Feb 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin
poses a "real and present danger" to Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania and NATO is getting ready to repel any possible
aggression, British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on
Thursday.
In comments published in The Times and Daily Telegraph
newspapers during a trip to Sierra Leone, Fallon said Putin
could launch a campaign of undercover tactics to try to
destabilise the three former Soviet republics, which are now on
NATO's eastern flank.
"I'm worried about Putin," said Fallon, saying it was "a
very real and present danger" that Russia would seek to
replicate the hybrid tactics in the Baltics which it had used to
unsettle eastern Ukraine and Crimea.
"I'm worried about his pressure on the Baltics, the way he
is testing NATO," said Fallon. "Nato has to be ready for any
kind of aggression from Russia whatever form it takes. Nato is
getting ready."
Fallon's comments were reported after Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko called for U.N. peacekeepers to be deployed to
monitor a ceasefire in east Ukraine, a proposal that pro-Russia
rebels swiftly said would be in breach of a peace deal.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kate Holton)