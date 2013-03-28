File photo of Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky reacting to a journalist's question during a news conference in Moscow July 17. Reuters/Files

LONDON Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky was found lying on his bathroom floor with a ligature around his neck, the inquest into his death was told on Thursday.

Berezovsky, who survived years of intrigue, power struggles and assassination attempts in Russia, was found dead on Saturday at a mansion in Ascot, near London.

Police have said there was no sign of a struggle and that the 67-year-old's death was "consistent with hanging", suggesting he might have killed himself.

Detective Inspector Mark Bissell of Thames Valley Police said at the opening of the inquest at Windsor Coroner's Court that Beresovsky had been found "with a ligature around his neck and a piece of similar material on the shower rail above him."

Asked whether any third-party involvemet was possible, he replied: "That cannot be completely eliminated."

The inquest was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

