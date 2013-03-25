By Maria Golovnina
| LONDON, March 25
LONDON, March 25 British police removed the body
of exiled Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky from his mansion near
London on Monday before conducting an autopsy that could shed
some light on his sudden unexplained death.
Once known as the grey cardinal of Kremlin politics, the
former billionaire power broker helped Vladimir Putin come to
power before fleeing in 2000 for Britain where he became one of
the Russian government's fiercest critics.
The 67-year-old Berezovsky's body was found in the locked
bathroom of his sprawling property west of London on Saturday.
Police say it remains unclear how he had died.
Some of his associates have hinted Berezovsky may have
killed himself because he had been severely depressed after
losing a bruising $6 billion court battle last year against
another Russian tycoon, Roman Abramovich.
On Monday, police carried out a forensic investigation at
Berezovsky's house in Ascot, an affluent town a few miles from
Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle. A post-mortem started at 1300
GMT.
"(Police) are carrying out further forensic examinations at
the property and these are expected to last several days," local
police said in a statement. "We will not speculate on the cause
of death until the post-mortem examination has been carried
out."
Earlier, detectives searched Berezovsky's house for traces
of radiation and chemicals but found none, and said there was no
evidence anyone else was involved in his death.
One of the most powerful among Russia's so-called oligarchs,
Berezovsky was once known as the "godfather of the Kremlin" and
exerted immense power in politics and business during a
turbulent decade that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Always surrounded by controversy and conspiracy theories,
Berezovsky survived several assassination attempts, including a
bombing that decapitated his driver.
FEARED FOR LIFE
Once in exile, he often said he feared for his life,
particularly after his friend and former Russian spy Alexander
Litvinenko died from radioactive polonium poisoning in 2006.
In Russia, Kremlin allies and pro-government media pressed
ahead with portrayals of Berezovsky as a beaten man who had
begged Putin's forgiveness in a last-ditch effort to return to
his homeland. Berezovsky's friends in London have denied this.
Nationalist lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky said he had met
Berezovsky by chance in the Israeli resort of Eilat in January,
and that Berezovsky had said he would do "anything Moscow and
the Kremlin told him" in order to return to Russia.
"The only condition (Berezovsky named) was a decree
pardoning him" for the crimes he has been convicted of in
Russia, Zhirinovsky told the daily Izvestia in an interview
published on Monday.
A former mathematician, Berezovsky made millions running
post-Soviet car dealerships and expanded his business empire
massively throughout the 1990s.
He was one of a handful of well connected businessmen who
became instant billionaires under former president Boris Yeltsin
when the state arranged for them to buy giant oil companies for
what quickly proved to be a fraction of their value.
As one of the central figures in Yeltsin's inner circle, he
helped forge the career of Yeltsin's hand-picked successor
Putin, a little-known official named prime minister in 1999 and
acting president when Yeltsin resigned on millennium eve.
After Putin was confirmed in the presidency in an election
in 2000, Berezovsky quickly fell out with him and left for
Britain where he denounced his former ally as a corrupt "bandit"
surrounded by former KGB agents.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman; Writing by Maria
Golovnina; Editing by Stephen Powell)