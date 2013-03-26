* Police say death due to hanging, no sign of struggle
* Associates had hinted at depression after court loss
* Berezovsky was once major Russian power broker
By Maria Golovnina
LONDON, March 25 Russian oligarch Boris
Berezovsky, whose body was found in the locked bathroom of his
luxury mansion near London over the weekend, died by hanging,
British police said on Monday.
An autopsy showed no signs of a violent struggle but further
tests would be carried out, including toxicology and histology
examinations, police said.
Once known as the grey cardinal of Kremlin politics, the
former billionaire power broker helped Vladimir Putin come to
power before fleeing in 2000 for Britain where he became one of
the fiercest critics of Russia's new elite.
The 67-year-old Berezovsky's body was found in his sprawling
property in Ascot, an affluent town a few miles (kilometres)
from Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle, on Saturday.
His associates had hinted Berezovsky might have killed
himself because he had been severely depressed after losing a
bruising $6 billion court battle last year against another
Russian tycoon, Roman Abramovich.
"The results of the post-mortem examination, carried out by
a Home Office pathologist, have found the cause of death is
consistent with hanging," police said in a statement. "The
pathologist has found nothing to indicate a violent struggle."
Results of further tests are likely to take several more
weeks to announce, police said.
The apparent suicide of one of the most powerful of the
so-called oligarchs marks the end of an era for many Russians,
an epoch where he symbolised the cut-throat world of Russia's
new form of capitalism that followed decades of communist rule.
From his self-imposed exile in London, the chosen home of
many business figures and dissidents who have fallen foul of the
Kremlin, he vowed to overthrow the Russian leader whom he cast
as a corrupt "bandit" backed by ex-KGB spies.
Always surrounded by controversy and conspiracy theories,
Berezovsky survived several assassination attempts throughout
his eventful life, including a bombing that decapitated his
driver.
His friends and associates have said he felt devastated
after losing a legal battle against former partner Abramovich
over shares in Russia's fourth-biggest oil company last year.
At the time, British Judge Elizabeth Gloster humiliated him
publicly by saying he was an "unimpressive and inherently
unreliable witness" who would say "almost anything to support
his case."
An impulsive and fast-talking character, Berezovsky lived
the adrenaline-fuelled life of Russia's A-team of oligarchs,
known for his love of cognac, beautiful women and an ability to
talk well into the night.
He suffered another blow in 2011 when he was forced to pay
one of Britain's biggest-ever divorce settlements to his former
wife Galina, and local media have reported that the settlement
was believed to be more than $100 million.
FEARED FOR LIFE
Berezovsky had been known as the "godfather of the Kremlin"
and wielded immense influence in politics and business during a
violent decade that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Once in exile, he often said he feared for his life,
particularly after his friend and former Russian spy Alexander
Litvinenko died from radioactive polonium poisoning in 2006.
In Russia, Kremlin allies and pro-government media pressed
ahead with portrayals of Berezovsky as a beaten man who had
begged Putin's forgiveness in a last-ditch effort to return to
his homeland. Berezovsky's friends in London have denied this.
Nationalist lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky said he had met
Berezovsky by chance in the Israeli resort of Eilat in January,
and that Berezovsky had said he would do "anything Moscow and
the Kremlin told him" in order to return to Russia.
"The only condition (Berezovsky named) was a decree
pardoning him" for the crimes he has been convicted of in
Russia, Zhirinovsky told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an
interview published on Monday.
A former mathematician, Berezovsky made millions running
post-Soviet car dealerships and expanded his business empire
massively throughout the 1990s.
He was one of a handful of well-connected businessmen who
became instant billionaires under former president Boris Yeltsin
when the state arranged for them to buy giant state owned
companies for what quickly proved to be a fraction of their
value.
As one of the central figures in Yeltsin's inner circle, he
helped forge the career of Yeltsin's hand-picked successor
Putin, an obscure and quiet official named prime minister in
1999 and acting president when Yeltsin resigned on millennium
eve.
After Putin was confirmed in the presidency in an election
in 2000, Berezovsky quickly fell out with him and left for
Britain from where he consistently denounced his former ally as
corrupt.
