LONDON Jan 18 Boris Berezovksy's $6
billion lawsuit against rival Russian tycoon is doomed to fail
because key witnesses are dead and no written records exist of
crucial agreements at the heart of the case, London's Commercial
Court was told on Wednesday.
The trial, expected to end on Friday with a judgment due
weeks later, has pitted former Kremlin insider Berezovsky
against one-time ally Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of
Chelsea soccer club.
Berezovsky, 65, says Abramovich intimidated him into selling
his stake in oil firm Sibneft - the crown jewel of his business
empire - at a knockdown price. Abramovich, 45, denies Berezovsky
ever had an interest in the firm.
"The burden of proof is on Mr Berezovsky to establish his
claims," said Ali Malek, a lawyer representing an opponent of
Berezovsky in a separate case that partly overlaps with the
Abramovich lawsuit.
There were "insuperable difficulties" in the case for
Berezovsky as "the agreements were all oral".
"The court would normally expect, in view of their
importance, that the alleged agreements be recorded in writing
or certainly evidenced in writing by contemporaneous documents
and here they were not," Malek said.
"The court is being asked to make findings of fact in 2012
in relation to agreements some 16 to 17 years ago... Important
witnesses are dead," he added.
The titanic legal battle between two of
the wealthiest and most powerful men to emerge from post-Soviet
Russia has provided rich media pickings ever since a tussle
between the two tycoons and their retinues of bodyguards in a
Hermes luxury boutique in London, when Berezovsky served
Abramovich with a writ.
RUSSIA'S ROARING 90s
And it has thrown a powerful spotlight on the shady business
dealings in Russia in the decade following the collapse of the
Soviet Union, when opaque deals to sell off state assets turned
a handful of insiders into the owners of multi-billion dollar
natural resources companies.
It is this kind of "unusual background and context" in
Russia that further complicates the case, Malek said.
Spoken agreements between big businessmen in Russia were not
uncommon in the 1990s because they were reluctant to disclose
their assets.
Judge Elizabeth Gloster is also being asked to rule whether
Abramovich's payments to Berezovsky were for his political
patronage and protection from criminal gangs - an informal
arrangement known in Russian slang as "krysha" - or dividends
from Sibneft.
During the morning part of Wednesday's hearing, Berezovsky
appeared cheerful, sitting next to his younger girlfriend, his
large legal team and bodyguards. But by the afternoon, he was
yawning loudly.
Abramovich did not attend Wednesday's hearing.
A close ally of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin
during the 1990s, Berezovsky left Russia in 2000 after falling
out with Yeltsin's hand-picked successor Vladimir Putin.
He says he gave up his Sibneft stake because he feared that
if he refused, Abramovich would ensure Putin had the shares
expropriated.
Abramovich says he paid Berezovsky $2 billion for "krysha",
but not as dividends from Sibneft because Berezovsky was never
an owner. Abramovich has since sold Sibneft to the Russian state
natural gas monopoly Gazprom.
Berezovsky also accuses Abramovich of selling, without
permission, his shares in aluminium producer RUSAL.