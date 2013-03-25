LONDON, March 25 British police said on Monday a
post mortem examination found the cause of death of Russian
tycoon Boris Berezovsky was consistent with hanging and there
were no signs of a violent struggle.
Police said further test will now be carried out, including
toxicology and histology examinations, the results of which are
likely to take several week. (r.reuters.com/jeq86t)
The 67-year-old Berezovsky's body was found in the locked
bathroom of his sprawling property west of London on Saturday.
One of the most powerful among Russia's so-called oligarchs,
Berezovsky was once known as the "godfather of the Kremlin" and
exerted immense power in politics and business during a
turbulent decade that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Michael
Roddy)