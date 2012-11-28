* 44-year-old Alexander Perepilichny found dead on Nov 10
* Had been helping Swiss investigate Russian
money-laundering
* Also provided evidence linked to killing of Sergei
Magnitsky
* Police say post-mortem inconclusive, more tests under way
By Natalie Huet and Maria Golovnina
WEYBRIDGE, England/LONDON, Nov 28 A Russian
businessman helping Swiss prosecutors uncover a powerful fraud
syndicate has died in unexplained circumstances near his mansion
in Britain, in a chilling twist to a Russian mafia scandal that
has strained Moscow's ties with the West.
Alexander Perepilichny, 44, sought refuge in Britain three
years ago and had been helping a Swiss investigation into a
Russian money-laundering scheme by providing evidence against
corrupt officials, his colleagues and media reports said.
He has also provided evidence against those linked to the
2009 death of anti-corruption lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, a case
that caused an international outcry and prompted the United
States to push for a bill cracking down on Russian corruption.
Perepilichny, a Russian citizen, collapsed and died not far
from his home on an upmarket, heavily protected estate in the
county of Surrey, south of London, on Nov. 10.
He is now the fourth person linked to the Magnitsky case to
have died in strange circumstances.
"It is being treated as unexplained," a police spokeswoman
said. "A post-mortem examination was carried out which was
inconclusive. So further tests are now being carried out."
Locals at the estate - dubbed as Britain's Beverly Hills and
ringed by neatly trimmed golf courses and security check points
- told Reuters that Perepilichny's body, clad in running gear,
was found after dark at the top of a hill.
A shaky mobile phone video clip shot by Liam Walsh, a
24-year-old local chef, showed a motionless body of what he said
was Perepilichny stretched out on the side of a deserted lane
lit by the light of a lone lamp-post.
"He wasn't breathing. We had to get him on the back and
start doing CPR (first aid). He was probably dead for a while,"
Walsh told Reuters as unmarked security cars patrolled the
immaculately maintained estate.
Far beyond Russia's borders, Magnitsky's death has become a
symbol of corruption in Russia and the abuse of those who
challenge the authorities there.
This month the U.S. House of Representatives voted
overwhelmingly to "name and shame" Russian rights violators as
part of a broader trade bill, brushing off warnings from Moscow
that the move would damage relations.
William Browder, a former employer of Magnitsky and a
prominent London-based investor, said Perepilichny had come
forward in 2010 with evidence involving the Magnitsky case that
subsequently helped Swiss prosecutors open their investigation.
"Alexander Perepilichny approached us in 2010 as a
whistleblower with evidence about the complicity of a number of
Russian government officials in the theft of $230 million which
Sergei Magnitsky had uncovered," said Browder, founder of
Hermitage Capital Management.
"He provided us with copies of many of the original bank
documents. In January 2011, Hermitage filed an application to
the Swiss authorities seeking an investigation. It was announced
in March that the Swiss prosecutor's office opened an
investigation and froze the assets in a number of accounts."
Browder, whose grandfather was the general secretary of the
American Communist Party, was one of the biggest Western
investors in Russia but was barred from Russia in late 2005 and
most of his staff left the country as Hermitage found itself
coming under increasing official pressure.
Magnitsky was jailed in 2008 on suspicion of tax evasion and
fraud, charges that colleagues say were fabricated by police
investigators he had accused of stealing $230 million from the
state through fraudulent tax refunds. The Kremlin's own human
rights council has said Magnitsky was probably beaten to death.
News of Perepilichny's death initially appeared on Wednesday
in a report in Britain's Independent newspaper, which is backed
by Alexander Lebedev, a Russian billionaire who has spoken out
publicly against the Kremlin.
British media said Perepilichny appeared to be in good
health before he collapsed in the evening outside St George's
Hill, one of Britain's most exclusive estates, where he was
renting a house for 12,500 pounds ($20,000) a month.
St George's Hill is home to many big names in the financial
and celebrity circles, its long list of one-time tenants
including Elton John and Ringo Starr.
MAFIA STATE
Leaked secret diplomatic cables from the U.S. embassy in
Moscow once described Russia as a "virtual mafia state", and
London has long been the chosen destination for Russians seeking
refuge from trouble at home.
But concerns have been growing in recent years that Britain
might be turning into a playground for Russian mobsters as
gangland violence seems to be spilling over Russian borders.
In April, a former Russian banker was shot near London's
Canary Wharf financial district, sending a chill through the
immigrant community. In 2006, former Russian spy Alexander
Litvinenko died after drinking tea poisoned with polonium-210.
Asked about Perepilichny's case, Swiss prosecutors said it
started its criminal investigation in March 2011 following a
complaint made by London law firm Brown Rudnick filed on behalf
of Hermitage Capital Management.
"Concerning the death of Mr Perepilichny and its
consequences on the criminal proceedings, we'd like to stress
that our strength resides in our ability to minimise the
influence of such a regretful event on our investigation," the
Swiss Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.
"A good cooperation with other judicial authorities is also
essential to carry on our investigation efficiently."
Perepilichny was also a witness against Russia's notorious
Klyuyev Group, a murky network of officials and underworld
figures implicated in tax fraud who used European bank accounts
to buy luxury property in Dubai and Montenegro, The Independent
reported.
"Perepilichny was the guy who brought all the evidence they
needed to open the investigation," a source told The
Independent. "He brought with him records of shell companies,
Credit Suisse accounts, property transactions. The whole lot."