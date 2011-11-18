LONDON Nov 18 Aluminium magnate Oleg
Deripaska gave a helping hand to fellow Russian billionaire
Roman Abramovich on Friday in a London court battle involving
three of Russia's best-known businessmen.
Deripaska, whose Basic Element conglomerate owns the world's
top aluminium producer RUSAL Plc, gave evidence via a
video link from New York as Abramovich's witness.
Abramovich, owner of London's Chelsea soccer club - who,
like Deripaska, is one of the 10 richest people in Russia - is
accused by former protector Boris Berezovsky of selling, without
permission, his shares in RUSAL, which Berezovsky says
Abramovich held for him in a trust agreement.
Abramovich denies there was a trust arrangement.
The case, which started in early October, is being followed
closely by Russia watchers for any new clues into the murky
world of the country's business and politics.
Abramovich and Berezovsky were close while making their
fortunes in Russia in the 1990s, when a small group of
businessmen snapped up shares in former state firms sold off
after the collapse of the Soviet Union. They fell out a decade
ago.
Much of the hearing, in a courtroom packed with bodyguards
and armies of lawyers and aides, focused on a crucial meeting
between Deripaska, Abramovich, Berezovsky and two associates in
London's luxury Dorchester Hotel in March 2000.
"We did not discuss the combining by Mr Abramovich and me of
various of our aluminium assets; that had already been agreed by
the two of us," Deripaska wrote in his witness statement.
"I was not aware of Mr Berezovsky or (Berezovsky's
associate) Mr Patarkatsishvili having any part of the newly
combined businesses. I recall no discussion of Mr Berezovsky or
Mr Patarkatsishvili having any such interest, nor of any
discussion about a 'trust' in their favour," he added.
During the hearing, Deripaska spoke in Russian via an
interpreter, but it was clear from his occasional comments on
the translation that he understood English.
Deripaska, speaking in a deadpan manner, drew laughter from
the audience with his descriptions of Berezovsky and how
Deripaska once lent him a large sum of money.
"He was pleading with me, he needed to buy some property,
some real estate, and that was really touching. It was quite
touching," Deripaska said.
When quizzed by Berezovsky's lawyer about the Dorchester
meeting, Deripaska added: "He could have turned up (dressed) in
any manner, even in the nude. That would have been quite in his
character."
Berezovsky also claims that Abramovich "intimidated" him in
2000 into disposing of a 21.5 percent stake in Russian oil
company Sibneft at a fraction of its value. Berezovsky's total
claims in the case amount to more than $6 billion.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Andrew Roche)