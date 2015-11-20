LONDON Nov 20 Britain scrambled Typhoon
fighters from Scotland to intercept two Russian bombers near
British airspace over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday evening,
the Ministry of Defence said.
"Typhoon aircraft went up from RAF Lossiemouth to intercept
two Russian Tu-160 aircraft flying in Britain's area of interest
in international airspace over the Atlantic and remained with
them until they left the area," said a ministry spokesman on
Friday.
Intercepts of Russian aircraft by NATO have increased over
the last year amid heightened tensions between the West and
Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.
In January, Britain summoned the Russian ambassador to
explain a similar episode when Russian bombers flew over the
English Channel, forcing British authorities to reroute civil
aircraft.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)