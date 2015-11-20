LONDON Nov 20 Britain scrambled Typhoon fighters from Scotland to intercept two Russian bombers near British airspace over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Defence said.

"Typhoon aircraft went up from RAF Lossiemouth to intercept two Russian Tu-160 aircraft flying in Britain's area of interest in international airspace over the Atlantic and remained with them until they left the area," said a ministry spokesman on Friday.

Intercepts of Russian aircraft by NATO have increased over the last year amid heightened tensions between the West and Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

In January, Britain summoned the Russian ambassador to explain a similar episode when Russian bombers flew over the English Channel, forcing British authorities to reroute civil aircraft. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)