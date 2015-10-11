(Corrects attribution paras 1, 4, context para 10)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso
LONDON Oct 11 Britain has told Russian oligarch
Mikhail Fridman he was still welcome to invest in the country
even after he was forced to divest gas assets there under
pressure from the previous government.
The move will be viewed with big relief by wealthy Russians
who have been watching Fridman's struggle to invest in Britain
with great anxiety amid a standoff between Moscow and the West
over the conflict in Ukraine.
Although the reassurances given to Fridman by Britain did
not signal any significant improvement in relations with Moscow
or indeed that any potential deal by Fridman would be
necessarily cleared, they showed that Russian investments have
not been entirely banned.
A LetterOne spokesman, when asked about the letter from the
government said: "The new UK Government ... has stated to
LetterOne that "the UK welcomes inward investment, and [the
Secretary of State's] decision [to require the on-sale of DEA
UK] is not a judgement on the suitability of LetterOne's owners
to control these or any other assets in the UK."
Fridman, who together with partners raised as much as $12.5
billion from selling out of Russian oil firm TNK-BP several
years ago has said he wants to turn LetterOne into a major
international player and bought oil and gas explorer DEA from
Germany's RWE.
But the previous British coalition government quickly
opposed the deal this year telling L1 that it would divest DEA's
UK North Sea gas fields. It cited fears of future sanctions
against Russia which could put operations at the fields in
danger and thus jeopardise Britain's energy security.
The United States and the European Union have imposed a
series of sanctions on Russian companies, politicians and allies
of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to persuade
the Kremlin to change course in Ukraine.
However neither Fridman nor LetterOne were ever subject to
sanctions and the billionaire is not seen as particularly close
to the Kremlin.
L1 agreed to sell the UK fields this month to energy group
Ineos, saying it would invest the funds into other core assets
in Europe and North Africa.
However, the reassurances from Britain's department of
energy are important for L1 which is looking to expand further
in energy and telecoms.
Russian oligarchs from Roman Abramovich to Alisher Usmanov
have brought in billions of dollars into Great Britain with most
investments flowing into luxury properties or football clubs
rather than industrial activities.
