LONDON Dec 1 Britain said on Monday it was
concerned by a sharp increase in Russian military flights close
to its borders which it said were designed to test its air
defences.
"The extremely aggressive probing of our air space by
Russian aircraft is an issue of concern to us," British Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond told a committee of lawmakers.
"It is entirely appropriate for NATO countries in particular
to work together to respond to what is a change of Russia's
dealings with NATO and indeed the non-NATO European countries."
Interceptions of Russian military aircraft by the military
alliance's planes have increased since Moscow annexed Ukraine's
Crimea region in March, in particular over the Baltic region.
Last month, Britain's Royal Air Force intercepted Russian
military aircraft flying close to British air space at least
twice, an occurrence which routinely triggers the scrambling of
fighter jets to escort them away.
Earlier this year, Hammond, then defence secretary, said
Britain had observed a resurgence in Russian air activity in
recent years because of a Kremlin military overhaul.
