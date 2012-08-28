LONDON Aug 28 An odyssey through the intrigue
of the post-Soviet carve-up of Russia's vast natural resources
will end on Friday when a British judge rules in
multi-billion-dollar court battle between two powerful tycoons.
Judge Elizabeth Gloster will rule on whether Boris
Berezovsky was extorted out of his business empire by Roman
Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club.
Berezovsky, a former mathematician who became a Kremlin
powerbroker under late President Boris Yeltsin only to fall foul
of Vladimir Putin, says Abramovich used the threat of Kremlin
retribution to intimidate him into selling at a knockdown price.
Abramovich, a commodities trader whom Berezovsky helped to
riches during the chaos following the 1991 fall of the Soviet
Union, denies the accusations, for which Berezovsky has demanded
as much as $6.5 billion in damages.
"I am a genetic optimist but I shall not say anything more
until we see the verdict," Berezovsky told Reuters by telephone.
The summary of the decision is expected at 09:30 GMT on Friday.
A spokesman for Abramovich declined to comment.
Berezovsky claimed Abramovich threatened to have his assets
expropriated by the Russian authorities under President Putin
unless he sold them to Abramovich for $1.3 billion.
Abramovich said that he paid Berezovsky the money for
political cover - known in Russia as a "krysha", or "roof" but
that his former partner had not helped turn Sibneft, the main
asset in question, into one of Russia's biggest oil companies.
Russia's state gas monopoly Gazprom bought control
of Sibneft from Abramovich for $13 billion in 2005.
With Kremlin intrigue, informal agreements on billion-dollar
assets and a jet-setting background of ski resorts and luxury
hotels, the case reveals the heady atmosphere of post-Soviet
Russia.
Tycoons like Berezovsky and Abramovich became known as
oligarchs in Moscow by wielding power in the chambers of the
Kremlin after earning fortunes trading the assets of a former
superpower.
The oligarchs becamse rich beyond the dreams of their Soviet
childhoods, and they came to personify the materialism of
post-Soviet Russia: brash and dangerous.
After 2000, Putin used public distaste for the oligarchs to
cement his power in the Kremlin, threatening Berezovsky with
jail and then carving up the business empire of Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man and now in jail.
Berezovsky left Russia in late 2000 and has directed a
stream of criticism against Putin, who has allowed a new group
of businessmen and officials to amass vast power and wealth.
Berezovsky also accuses Abramovich of selling, without
permission, his shares in aluminium producer RUSAL.